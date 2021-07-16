Maharashtra: CMC Spends 70,000 To Get VIP Number For Mayor Kancharlawar's Car

The Chandrapur Municipal Corporation (CMC) sparked a new controversy when the civic body spent Rs 70,000 to procure a special VIP number plate for a new car bought by Mayor Rakhi Kancharlaware. The corporation purchased an XL Alpha Nexa car worth Rs 11 lakh. Civic commissioner Rajesh Mohite said the CMC had paid Rs 70000 to the RTO to procure the VIP registration number (1111) for the Mayor's vehicle.

'Yes, it's a protocol to provide a VIP number for the Mayor's vehicle,' confirmed the senior official.

However, this time the protocol of paying such a hefty amount for a VIP number plate didn't go well with many in the Chandrapur Municipal area. Few members of the civic body, along with some locals, objected the move given the ongoing health crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many called this a wastage of money while some wanted strict action into the matter.

Corporator Pradeep Deshmukh said "at least four ventilator-equipped ambulances were needed in the municipal corporation to ferry serious coronavirus patients. He said, "Patients in the city had to pay thousands of rupees to hire private ventilator-equipped ambulances. No ventilator ambulance was purchased by the corporation in such a situation".

"Even if oxygen concentrators worth Rs30,000 to Rs35,000 had been made available to patients by the municipal corporation, it would have been possible to save the lives of hundreds of patients," added Deshmukh.

Social activist and local leader Rajesh Bele criticized the Municipal Corporation. He questioned why the corporation spent so much on a special number when the civic body could have purchased useful resources for the ongoing pandemic. "This amount could have saved so many lives", said Rajesh. Furthermore, he has also demanded a thorough inquiry and action against the concerned in a complaint sent to the Chief Minister through the District Collector.

Meanwhile, when Mayor Kancharlwar came to know about the incident, she explained that she had no role in buying the car or procuring the VIP number. It was the civic body who arranged it.

"The decision was taken by the civic administration... this issue does not come under the jurisdiction of the Mayor," she added.

CREDIT: (With PTI Inputs)