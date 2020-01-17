Maharashtra CM's Decision To Develop Pathri Draws Ire, Shirdi Residents Call For Bandh

In another controversy for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, some residents of Shirdi have announced a bandh from January 19. As per sources, the Saibaba Sansthan Trust has slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for confusing the devotees. Recently, Thackeray had taken a review meeting of the development works in Parbhani district. At that time, he announced that Pathri, considered as the birthplace of Saibaba would be developed as a site for religious tourism.

Read: We Warned Them!: BJP Seconds Cong Neta's 'Uddhav Could Resign If Allies Misbehave' Reveal

मुख्यमंत्री मा. श्री. उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी आज संभाजीनगर येथे आयोजित बैठकीत परभणी जिल्ह्यातील विविध विकासकामांचा आढावा घेतला. यावेळी परभणी जिल्ह्यातील पाथरी येथे साई जन्मस्थळाची जागा तीर्थक्षेत्राप्रमाणे विकसित करणार असल्याचे त्यांनी सांगितले. pic.twitter.com/37RiqurE5T — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) January 9, 2020

Read: Now, Uddhav Govt To Set Up Two 'coordination Committees' To Sort Cong-Sena-NCP Bickering

The dispute over the birthplace of Saibaba

The Saibaba temple at Shirdi is one of the most popular destinations in the country, with lakhs of devotees thronging it every year. There has been a longstanding dispute over his birthplace. Reportedly, the residents of Shirdi have the apprehension that the temple will lose its importance if Pathri is proven as the birthplace of Saibaba. Thackeray has announced a grant of Rs.100 crore for the purpose of developing Pathri.

Read: Money For Ambedkar Statue, Not For Wadia Hospital? Bombay HC Pulls Up Uddhav Govt

Ashok Chavan backs Uddhav Thackeray's decision

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CM’s move received the backing of his Cabinet colleague and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan. He mentioned that devotees visited Pathri on a huge scale and it was important to ensure requisite facilities for them. Contending that it was not fair to use the dispute over Saibaba’s birthplace as an excuse, Chavan asserted that the welfare of the pilgrims was of utmost importance.

Read: Uddhav Govt Refusing To File FIR Against Nawab Malik's Brother For Slapping Labourer: BJP