Maharashtra: Cong Asserts MLAs 'in Touch With State Party Chief'; Refutes Defection Claims

Amid the political turmoil being witnessed in Maharashtra, the Congress party on Tuesday released a statement and claimed that the news of some MLAs not reaching Surat is false, misleading, and completely untrue. All the party MLAs are in touch with party's state president Nana Patole and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, it informed.

This comes after senior minister Eknath Shinde and multiple Shiv Sena MLAs have rebelled against the party. Currently in a 5-star hotel in Surat, they are believed to be in touch with BJP. As the MVA government is in trouble, CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Sena MLAs today.

'MVA not in trouble': Nana Patole

Earlier in the day, Nana Patole asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance is not in trouble. Speaking to reporters about this development, the Congress leader said, "The politics of The Bharatiya Janata Party which is running in the country is about the misuse of the central authority. The BJP is taking the path of falsehood, but in this, the truth will win. This situation is for a time being, this heat will also go." He further added that a meeting will be held where he will discuss this matter with the party members.

The former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker further said, "I don't think that the MVA government in the state is in any kind of trouble." On the MLC election result, Nana Patole said that the party will examine the MLC result and will convey the information to the party high command. When asked about whether the Congress MLAs will go to Delhi, the Maharashtra Congress President denied it and said, "I will hold a meeting with our state minister and MLAs in Mumbai today."

Political flux in Maharashtra

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout.

Addressing a press conference earlier, Pawar exuded confidence that a solution to the present political crisis in Maharashtra was on the cards. Claiming that there is no internal conflict in the MVA alliance, the NCP supremo said, "Shiv Sena has the responsibility of the CM and the deputy CM is from NCP. It is Shiv Sena's internal issue (Eknath Shinde going to Surat). We will be with Shiv Sena."

The BJP has also refuted having any hand in the political crisis. So far, there has not been any proposal regarding government formation from the BJP or Eknath Shinde, affirmed Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. However, he added that 'anything can happen in politics at any time'.

This comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number suggesting that several cross-voted.

(Image: ANI/PTI)