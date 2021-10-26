Last Updated:

'BJP-ruled Centre has to answer' | Maharashtra Cong Chief Nana Patole Accuses Centre Of 'misusing' NCB; Demands SC Enquiry

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has targeted the BJP-led Centre and accused it of misusing the NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. 

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
NCB

Image: PTI/ANI/Republic


Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has targeted the BJP-led Centre and accused it of misusing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. During his interaction with ANI on Monday, the Nana Patole also spoke about NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and the recent Mundra port drug bust. He asserted that no action was taken in Mundra Port drug haul. Instead, the Maharashtra Congress chief claimed that the Centre wants to 'drown all the youth of the country in drugs' and also alleged it of extortion. 

"In Sameer Wankhede case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing NCB. They are extorting money too. Rs 21,000 crore worth drugs were caught at Gujarat's Mundra port but no action was taken in this by the government. They didn't probe that case. They want to drown all the youth of the country in drugs. The way the Centre had made a system to destroy the country and the way they are misusing NCB, the BJP-ruled Centre has to answer." said Nana Patole 

Nana Patole throws weight behind Aryan Khan; demands Supreme Court enquiry 

Further, Patole claimed that Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was targeted in a 'pre-planned' plot. Moreover, talking about the allegations levelled against NCB's Sameer Wankhede, Patole stated that charges against him will be cleared as the Centre is trying to suppress the matter. The Maharashtra Congress chief has also demanded an enquiry by the apex court judge. 

READ | Congress politicises drug bust; accuses NCB of 'inflicting revenge against Aryan Khan'

"We demand that an enquiry by a Supreme Court judge," he said.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust 

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.  

READ | Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates: HC to hear SRK's son's bail plea, NCB likely to oppose

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including -  Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.  

READ | Fadnavis mocks Nana Patole's charge on Param Bir's 'escape'; says 'he can say anything'

With ANI inputs 

Tags: Nana Patole, NCB, Aryan Khan
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND