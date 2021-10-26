Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has targeted the BJP-led Centre and accused it of misusing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. During his interaction with ANI on Monday, the Nana Patole also spoke about NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede and the recent Mundra port drug bust. He asserted that no action was taken in Mundra Port drug haul. Instead, the Maharashtra Congress chief claimed that the Centre wants to 'drown all the youth of the country in drugs' and also alleged it of extortion.

"In Sameer Wankhede case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing NCB. They are extorting money too. Rs 21,000 crore worth drugs were caught at Gujarat's Mundra port but no action was taken in this by the government. They didn't probe that case. They want to drown all the youth of the country in drugs. The way the Centre had made a system to destroy the country and the way they are misusing NCB, the BJP-ruled Centre has to answer." said Nana Patole

Nana Patole throws weight behind Aryan Khan; demands Supreme Court enquiry

Further, Patole claimed that Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was targeted in a 'pre-planned' plot. Moreover, talking about the allegations levelled against NCB's Sameer Wankhede, Patole stated that charges against him will be cleared as the Centre is trying to suppress the matter. The Maharashtra Congress chief has also demanded an enquiry by the apex court judge.

"We demand that an enquiry by a Supreme Court judge," he said.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.

