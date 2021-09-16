Maharashtra Cong To Showcase 6 Decades Of Work With 60 Programs: Nana Patole

As Maharashtra completed 60 years since its formation last year, the Congress state unit has decided to organise 60 programs to showcase the Congress government's work done in the state for the past 60 years. On May 1, 2020, the State of Maharashtra marked 60 years since its formation but due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, no gatherings were allowed to celebrate the occasion.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Wednesday, September 15.

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, Nana Patole addressed the media persons and said, "We held a discussion with Rahul Gandhi about the party, organization and government. Maharashtra has completed 60 years since its formation and on this occasion, the Maharashtra Congress will organize 60 programs to inform the public about the work done by the Congress government in Maharashtra in the last 60 years. In this connection, I came here to invite Rahul Gandhi".

Speaking about the efforts of Congress in the development of Maharashtra state, Patole said that when Maharashtra was formed, there was nothing like water, electricity, roads, education, and irrigation but today, it stands as one of the leading states of development. He added, "It is the gift of Congress. It is the ideology of Congress".

Patole further said, "Congress aims to target the young voter base for the party here".

Maharashtra Congress Braces For Upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Congress on August 7 informed that the party has held discussions over its manifesto for the state. Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil said that the party is prepping up for the upcoming polls. Patil, following the meeting, also informed that the party will be holding a rally in Shivaji Park on 28th December on account of the Congress Foundation Day.

Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil had said, "Today, we had Mumbai regional Congress committee's screening and strategy committee meeting. We have discussed the preparations for the elections of the corporations. We have also discussed the manifesto and programs that we should launch." Patil added that they have decided to hold a rally in Shivaji Park on December 28 in this regard.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI