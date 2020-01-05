SHOCKING: Maharashtra Congress Min Yashomati Thakur's Clarion Call For Corruption

In a shocking remark, Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur, who was recently sworn-in as minister in Maharashtra Cabinet, has publically said the party in power will "warm their pockets" i.e. indulge in corruption. Thakur was named as Women and Child Development Minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government. She was addressing a Congress rally in Amravati for the local body polls on Sunday.

"We didn’t have a government before and now we have taken the oath of office... but we are yet to fill our pockets”, the MLA from Amravati district Yashomati Thakur said. She added, "The people in Opposition are fully stocked with money but if they come to your house (to offer money), then don't say no. Why drive Lakshmi (Hindu goddess of wealth) away (sic)?" Thakur is also the working president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

BJP's Kirit Somaiya files complaint

Reacting to this brazen call for corruption, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya complained against the newly inducted minister to the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer. He claimed that she had induced the voters during the District Council poll campaign in Amravati, asking them to accept cash in lieu of votes. Somaiya, a former Lok Sabha MP stated that the Election Commission would seek a report from the concerned district officer.

BJP filed complaint with Maharashtra Election Commission, Mr UPS Madan, against Minister Smt Yashomati Thakur for corrupt practices, Bhashan during Zilla Parishad Election Campaign. luring people, asking voters to take money "Laxmi Aali tar Swagat Kra" @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/mOHm3Sj8BS — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) January 5, 2020

Kirit Somaiya remarked, “Maharashtra’s new minister Yashomati Thakur has started promising incentives to the people during the Zilla Parishad poll campaign. In her campaign in the Amravati region, she says that I have become a minister, now money will come. She told the people that they should welcome the offer of money for voting even if it comes at night. I have complained to the Maharashtra Election Commission in this regard and the Commission has assured me that a report is being sought from the concerned district officer.”

