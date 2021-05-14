Maharashtra Congress Alleges PM-CARES Ventilators Given To Aurangabad College 'faulty'

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday levelled serious allegations against the Centre, claiming that ventilators provided under PM CARES Fund to Aurangabad Govt Medical College were found to be 'useless.' Taking to Twitter, Sachin Sawant, spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) claimed that the Committee of Medical experts appointed by the college had found out that the ventilators were unable to deliver the tidal volume and hence could not be utilised as ICU ventilators.

Moreover, he claimed that even the bio-medical engineers posted for COVID support were unable to repair the ventilators which continued to display low O2 input error and an error in Tidal volume.

Breaking News- Committee of Medical experts appointed by Govt Medical College Aurangabad found all ventillators provided under #PMCares to the institution useless. As per their report even company technicians could not repair those. It is big scam. pic.twitter.com/201QuEqoow — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) May 14, 2021

Opposition alleges PM CARES ventilators 'faulty'

This comes days after states like Punjab and Rajasthan levelled similar charges against the Centre calling medical equipment provided under PM CARES Fund 'faulty'.

Last week, ventilators were reported to be lying unused in Bhartiya Hospital of Rajasthan's Churu district. Out of the 67 ventilators that the hospital has, one is non-functional, 15 are unstable and just 51 are in working condition, as per Rajasthan Health Minister, Raghu Sharma.

Days ago, AAP MLA from Punjab's Kotkapura, Kultar Singh Sandhwan alleged that 6 dozen ventilators supplied under PM CARES Fund are lying unused with several in a faulty condition at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had even written to PM Modi and claimed that supplying defective and inferior quality ventilators during a time of national health emergency was a 'criminal offence.'The Punjab government has alleged that such ventilators were being procured at a bulk cost of 1-1.5 lakh by the Centre whereas they generally cost upto 10-15 lakhs alleging that the Government was procuring 'low-quality equipment.'

Life-saving equipment like ventilators are being supplied by the Centre to states crumbling under the rising infection rate through the PM CARES fund. India recorded 3,62,727 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday which took the total case tally to 2,37,03,665. As of May 14, the country is battling 37,10,525 active cases. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 3,52,181 recoveries and 4,120 deaths.