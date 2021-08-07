Maharashtra Congress Braces For Upcoming Municipal Corporation Polls, Discusses Manifesto

Ahead of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, Maharashtra Congress on Friday informed that the party has held discussions over its manifesto for the state. Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil said that the party is prepping up for the upcoming polls. Patil, following the meeting, also informed that the party will be holding a rally in Shivaji Park on 28th December on account of the Congress Foundation Day.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil said, "Today, we had Mumbai regional Congress committee's screening and strategy committee meeting. We have discussed the preparations for the elections of the corporations. We have also discussed the manifesto and programs that we should launch." Patil added that they have decided to hold a rally in Shivaji Park on 28th December in this regard.

"The committee has unanimously decided to hold a rally in Shivaji Park on 28th December i.e. Congress foundation day. Committee also decided to invite Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi to the rally," said HK Patil. The Maharashtra Congress will look forward to put forth a strong performance in the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

BJP against elections until reservation issues are addressed

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP unit on Thursday said that the party will not let any local body elections take place. The party decision comes following its position on the other backward classes (OBC) reservations issue. BJP unit said that they will not show any cooperation in the elections until the issue is resolved. Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil had said, "BJP will not let any local body elections take place until the issue of OBC reservation is resolved."

BJP-MNS tie-up speculation

The BJP leader also dismissed speculations of a possible alliance with MNS in the state. Patil said, "There's no possibility of a BJP-MNS alliance because the latter's views about other states are unacceptable to us." The speculation about a possible BJP-MNS tie-up dates back to the period immediately after the formation of the MVA government in November 2020. In another development, BJP workers in Palghar put up a banner featuring Thackeray, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Devendra Fadnavis in the run-up to the District Council election. The Municipal Corporation elections are set to be held in 2022 in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: ANI