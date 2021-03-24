Maharashtra Congress Chief Demands Judicial Probe Into Param Bir's Claims Against Deshmukh

In a key development on Wednesday, Congress demanded a judicial probe into ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Addressing a press briefing, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole that a probe committee headed by a sitting or retired High Court judge would ascertain the facts of the case. Taking umbrage at Singh's alleged hesitance in filing a case into the death of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar's suicide, Patole opined that he would have suspended the former Mumbai top cop if he was a part of the government.

The MVA government had transferred Singh as the Home Guards Commandant General. On this occasion, he also mentioned that Congress will ask Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to disclose the number of "RSS people" appointed by the previous BJP-Shiv Sena government and the perks enjoyed by them. Accusing the BJP of trying to destabilise the state government, Patole alleged that the opposition party was diverting attention from the poor availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole remarked, "Sharad Pawar himself said that there should be an impartial probe. He had suggested the name of a retired IPS officer who didn't agree to head the probe committee. We demand that a committee headed by a sitting or retired HC judge should be constituted." READ | Fadnavis produces police manifest on Deshmukh's Feb 17 & 24 movements; busts Pawar's alibi

Allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

While NCP chief Sharad Pawar has dismissed the need for Deshmukh's resignation, the MVA as a collective is yet to officially rule out this possibility. Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and R Subhash Reddy refused to entertain Singh's plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged "corrupt malpractices" of the Maharashtra Home Minister. Terming the matter as "quite serious", it granted liberty to the petitioner to withdraw the plea and approach the Bombay High Court instead.