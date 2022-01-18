Maharashtra Congress Chief Draws BJP's Ire For 'hit Modi' Remark; Issues Clarification

On Monday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole came under fire after a video of his purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi came to light. As per the video shared by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Twitter, he is heard saying "I can hit Modi, abuse Modi" to locals in Bhandara during the local body election campaign.

Coming down heavily on Congress for stooping down so low, Fadnavis questioned whether it is a political party or an organization spreading "terror".

"Why do I fight? I have been in politics for the last 30 years. People enrich one generation in 5 years itself. They establish schools, colleges to enrich one or two generations. In my political career spanning several years, I have not set up one school. I help whomsoever comes to me. That's why I can hit Modi, abuse Modi. Therefore, Modi campaigned against me," Patole said in the video.

After Hon PM @narendramodi ji's security breach near Pakistan border in Punjab, Congress CM even refused to speak over the phone!

And now Maharashtra Congress President says "He can beat Modi, hit, abuse Modi…"

Meanwhile, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Narayan Rane condemned Patole's remarks and demanded his arrest. Taking to social media, Rane dubbed it a matter of "national security". In another development, a group of BJP workers led by former Maharashtra Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule filed a complaint at the Kuhi Police Station calling for an FIR to be registered against the state Congress president.

पुलिस की ये जिम्मेदारी है कि अब पटोले को गिरफ्तार करे। यह राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से जुड़ा मुद्दा है।

Reacting to BJP's charge, Patole clarified that his statement was not aimed at PM Modi but a local goon named 'Modi'. He claimed, "In our area, there is a local goon and the people were complaining. I was talking about that goon. His name is also Modi. BJP's outrage has no meaning. These people called Manmohan Singh a thief despite being the Prime Minister. I know the dignity of the Prime Minister's post. I did not speak about Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of the country but the local goon. If BJP supports the local goon, it is their outlook."

"I spoke about a local goon whose name is also 'Modi'... I am well aware of the dignity of the post of the prime minister and I have not said anything against PM Narendra Modi," says Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on his 'I can hit, abuse Modi' remark

Justification of PM Modi's security breach

Earlier on January 5, Nana Patole had stirred a controversy by making light of PM Modi's security breach in Punjab and dubbing it a "drama". Addressing the media, he asserted that the PM had deliberately created this situation to divert attention from the lack of crowd at his Ferozepur rally.

Justifying the road blockade which potentially put PM Modi's life in danger, Patole contended that farmers had shown the latter his place.