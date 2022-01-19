Maharashtra Congress Chief Slams Shiv Sena Over Goa Polls; Recalls 2019 MVA Govt Formation

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have formed an alliance. However, their Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) ally Congress has opted to stay out. This comes amid a tussle between the MVA allies, mainly the NCP and the Congress. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole responded to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comments ahead of the Goa polls and asserted that the party high command will take a decision.

Patole also hit out at the Shiv Sena and the NCP and spoke about the turbulent political developments that had taken after the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Patole remarked that as the erstwhile NDA allies Shiv Sena and the BJP engaged in a tussle following the election results, it was Congress President Sonia Gandhi who extended her support to Sena in order to stop the BJP in Maharashtra. Moreover, Patole avered that the grand old party could have staked a claim for the Chief Minister's position.

"Everyone saw how the government was formed in Maharashtra in 2019. As soon as the NCP came out of power and the BJP -Shiv Sena tussle, Sonia Ji helped them to stop the BJP. If we wanted, then we could have taken the position of the Chief Minister but we only wanted to stop the BJP in Maharashtra. Those who wanted power went to Sonia Gandhi," said Nana Patole.

'Congress is in good condition in other states, we don't need anyone': Nana Patole

In a big statement, Nana Patole remarked that Congress is in a good position in other states. He further added that the party "does not want anyone else". Taking a dig at the MVA allies, Patole remarked that the Congress high command has understood some of the leaders.

"Congress is in a good situation in other states, so we don't need anyone. The high command has understood such kind of leaders very well. We did not call them, those who wanted power went to Sonia Ji,"added Patole.

Image: ANI/PTI