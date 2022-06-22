Maharashtra: Congress Extends Support To Ally Uddhav Thackeray, Slams 'anti-national BJP'

Even as the number of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra slides, the partners - Shiv Sena, Congress & Nationalist Congress Party - stuck by each other on Wednesday. While NCP supremo Sharad Pawar headed to the Chief Minister's official residence, Varsha, Congress state supremo Nana Patole posted a tweet voicing his support for Uddhav Thackeray.

"Hon'ble Uddhav Thackeray, every activist of the Indian National Congress Party is with you in this anti-constitution and anti-national politics of Bharatiya Janata Party!" Nana Patole wrote on the microblogging site. The tweet came after the Shiv Sena supremo delivered a passionate address via Facebook.

Uddhav Thackeray 'ready to resign'

Uddhav Thackeray expressed his dismay over his 'own people' turning against him and stated that he is ready to tender his resignation on one condition - that his fellow Shiv Sainiks face him and make the demand in person.

"We were in Opposition to the Congress and NCP for 25-30 years. But I am grateful that both Congress and NCP are supporting me today, they are saying we will stand by you. But it's my own people working with me for ages that are now questioning me. I am ready to resign as the Chief Minister and as the Shiv Sena chief if my own MLAs want it," proclaimed the CM.

Maharashtra political turmoil

In the aftermath of the MLC elections in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. At noon, a meeting of the Shiv Sena was held at Thackeray's official residence in Mumbai, in which only 19 MLAs including Aaditya Thackeray participated.

In the meeting, the call was taken to replace Shinde as the Legislative Party leader with MLA Ajay Choudhari - an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels.

While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again. While the rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati, hectic parlays ensued in Mumbai to deliberate the future course of action.