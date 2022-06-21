As the MVA alliance huddles in Maharashtra, Republic TV has gathered inside details of the Congress party's future course of action. According to sources, Congress fears that a group of around 10 MLAs, led by a sitting disgruntled Cabinet Minister, might also switch sides. This inner rebellion within the grand old party's own folds is suspected to be led by Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, Minister of Other Backward Classes in Maharashtra.

To avoid a fallout of more MLAs, the Congress party has called for a meeting at 4.30 PM in the Sahyadri Guest House. The meeting will have Maharashtra Congress in-charge HK Patil in attendance. He is expected to meet each of the disgruntled MLAs personally to avoid another crisis.

Meanwhile, Republic has also learned that former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is likle to reach Mumbai romorrow. Nathj will arrive in the city to meet Congress Ministers amidst the political crisis.

Earlier, in a massive admission, the Congress party conceded that the government's numbers have slipped below the majority mark in Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI in the wake of Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan admitted that the MLC election results were 'concerning' and a discussion would be held on it.

We need to have serious discussion about MLC election, we need to talk about it seriously. I don't want to comment on the other political party. Our votes have reduced and we will discuss it: Ex-Maha CM & Cong leader Prithviraj Chavan amid political crisishttps://t.co/4lfeTcgo9y pic.twitter.com/08klWOoXv0 — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2022

MVA summons all MLAs after Shinde's revolt

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai.

The meeting comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde leading a revolt against the state government with the backing of 15-29 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while 9 are on their way to Surat, claim sources. Moreover, at least 5 Independents are said to have joined the rebel camp in Maharashtra, which has now swelled to 40 MLAs.

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number suggesting that several cross-voted.