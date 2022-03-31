Maharashtra Congress Leader Writes To Sonia Gandhi; Says Party Being Neglected In MVA

In a major development, Congress leader Vishwabandhu Rai has written to his party's interim president Sonia Gandhi complaining that the grand-old party is being neglected by the newly formed post-poll alliance in Maharashtra-- the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Rai said that the other two prominent parties of the alliance, namely Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are neglecting the Congress party and damaging it like 'termites.'

He said, "Till when can we comprise in a bid to keep secular parties together? We are bearing the insult from our alliance partners." Rai also mentioned that he has been constantly writing a letter about the deteriorating state of Congress in Maharashtra due to the conspiracy of the alliance.

The Congress leader further accused the MVA alliance of overlooking the members of the Congress party while deciding appointments in Commissions, Boards and Committees. Rai's allegations suggest a widening rift between the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge failed to address the issue: Vishwabandhu Rai

The leader also showcased his unhappiness with incumbent Congress ministers in the Maharashtra Cabinet and said that the MLAs of the Congress party are also not happy with ministers representing Congress in the current MVA government.

Rai, targeting the Maharashtra Congress in-charge Balasaheb Thorat, accused him of being unaware of the discontent inside the Congress party. The Congress leader said that his party member, Thorat, fails to act when problems are brought in front of him.