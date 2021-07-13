Maharashtra Congress Leaders Hold Meeting To 'strengthen' Party Amid MVA Rift

As the rift within Maharashtra's ruling coalition widens, leaders from the party's Maharashtra unit held a crucial meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by the Congress party's Maharashtra convener HK Patil and discussed the current scenario in state politics. This also comes after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's repeated remarks against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in which the Congress itself is an ally.

Nana Patole hits out at BJP

Earlier, Patole had remarked that the Congress is being targeted by the opposition BJP in the state. Patole further alleged that the BJP is twisting and distorting the statements. However, he has also exuded confidence that the Maharashtra Congress will emerge stronger and become the 'number one party' in the state. The MPCC chief also informed that protests are going on in Maharashtra against rising prices and inflation. He claimed that many people have a problem with Congress' progress in Maharashtra.

Congress being targeted in the state by BJP. Our statements are being distorted. Congress will become the number one party in the state. Many people miffed with our progress in the state. BJP will face consequences of fuel price hike&inflation: Maharashtra Cong Chief Nana Patole pic.twitter.com/kimPFTYN39 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan also maintained that Congress has a right to strengthen itself in the state. Backing Nana Patole, Chavan added that the Congress leaders want the party to become stronger in Maharashtra.

"It's not about elections or alliance, that is different. We have every right to strengthen our party and we wish to become number one. Nana Patole is doing his work as he has been given this responsibility. Everyone has their own opinion and it will be discussed in this meeting. We will discuss about how to make the Congress party stronger," said Chavan

Even so, HK Patil has stated that the MVA government is strong and stable. He added that the alliance will deliver its promises and complete its tenure. Patil has also confirmed that there are some issues that have been taken up with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and that they are being attended to. He also claimed that the media is twisting Nana Patole's statements. Patil has denied all reports of differences between the MVA allies and held the BJP responsible for the reports of rifts within the alliance.

"Whenever there are issues the party's state unit chief, CLP leader and senior leader Ashok Chavan have meet the CM," said HK Patil.

MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is strong and stable. It will deliver well and will continue for the full tenure: Congress leader HK Patil, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SdbYYuqmQc — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Sharad Pawar mocks Maharashtra Congress chief

Earlier on Sunday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took a jibe at Nana Patole, calling him a 'junior' leader. Patole had earlier slammed deputy CM Ajit Pawar for not helping party workers in his capacity as the Guardian Minister. When asked to comment on the issue, Pawar said he will respond to Congress president Sonia Gandhi's statement and not of some 'junior' person in the party.

"I do not get into these things. These are small (junior) people. Why should I speak on it? If (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi says something, then I will speak," the NCP president responded.

Congress aims to go solo in upcoming polls

Congress leaders on Monday reiterated their demand to contest the Mumbai civic elections, due early next year, independently. The Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra along with the NCP. AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra HK Patil on Monday held talks with former ministers, ex-chief ministers, and leaders who contested the 2019 Assembly polls on the Congress ticket to discuss the preparations for the elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) controlled by the Shiv Sena. Elections to ten municipal corporations including Mumbai, 27 Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samities in their areas are due early next year.

With PTI Inputs