Maharashtra Congress Leaders Irked By Party's RS Choice Fail To Meet Sonia Amid Infighting

Infighting in Congress shows no signs of abating with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections becoming the latest point of conflict between party members. Irked by the grand old party's decision to field renowned UP-based Urdu poet Imran Pratapgarhi for the Maharashtra Rajya Sabha seat, state Congress leaders had decided to meet the Congress' top brass in Delhi on Monday, May 30.

However, after not being given time, the dissatisfied Maharashtra Congress leaders had to postpone their scheduled meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi. The leaders are against the party's decision to nominate Pratapgarhi as he is an outsider to the state. Pratapgarhi was recently appointed the chairman of the AICC Minority Department.

Disgruntlement in Maharashtra Congress

Infighting in the Congress' Maharashtra unit had also come to the fore in April, this year, as several party MLAs expressed dissatisfaction with Congress ministers in the MVA government. They had complained to the party's top brass that the ministers were neither accessible nor did they focus on any demand of Congress workers. Calling on party president Sonia Gandhi, at a juncture when 17 Congress legislators were camping in Delhi, they complained that Congress Ministers in Maharashtra are underperforming.

The legislators also reportedly met at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence for dinner. Earlier, sources had indicated that the Congress high command is unhappy with the party being ignored in Maharashtra despite being a part of the government. As per reports, the party is miffed over the unequal distribution of funds to its legislators.

Rajya Sabha polls for 57 seats to be held on May 10

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme, P Chidambaram of Congress, NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are confident of winning one seat each whereas BJP is poised to win two seats.

While Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Raut and Praful Patel have been renominated by their parties, the new candidates include BJP's Anil Bonde and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi. Moreover, Shiv Sena has fielded its Kolhapur unit chief Sanjay Pawar for the remaining RS seat from the state whose result will be decided by the second-preference votes of MVA and BJP. While the JP Nadda-led party has indicated that it is not averse to fielding a candidate for the aforesaid seat, it is yet to take a formal decision about the same.