Maharashtra Congress Leaders Meet High Command Over NCP Split, Told To Back Sharad Pawar

After the NCP’s split in the state of Maharashtra, top leaders of the state Congress unit held a significant meeting with their own high command in the national capital on Tuesday. The meeting, which was attended by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary KC Venugopal, and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, was focused on the current political landscape in Maharashtra and the path forward for the party. The meeting marked the first gathering of the state Congress leaders in Delhi after the recent political turn around in the state.

Sources revealed that the senior leadership of the Congress party asked the state leadership to extend their support to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction of Sharad Pawar. During the meeting, the alliance between the two parties was discussed, with a commitment to further strengthen it. Furthermore, emphasizing the importance of supporting the NCP, the state leadership was advised to refrain from engaging in any verbal conflicts between the factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

Congress strategizes path forward after NCP split

The leaders of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) engaged in discussions with the top brass of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) to assess the implications of the NCP split and strategize accordingly.

Inputs suggest that the meeting also addressed speculations regarding attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to entice the dissatisfied Congress MLAs. This issue was also raised by the state Congress leaders to preempt any potential rebellion similar to the NCP split.

Notably, after the internal division of the Shiv Sena and the NCP, the Congress having 45 party MLAs in Maharashtra, has emerged as the strong contender for the Leader of Opposition post in the state assembly. Reports suggest that Congress MLA Vijay Vadettiwar is the frontrunner for the position. Party leaders including Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, Balasaheb Thorat, Yashomati Thakur, Satish Patil, Sunil Kedar, among others were present at the meeting.