In a massive admission, the Congress party has conceded that the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government's numbers have slipped below the majority mark in Maharashtra. Speaking to ANI in the wake of Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Congress leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan admitted that the MLC election results were 'concerning' and a discussion would be held on it.

"We will discuss with the MVA government if it is needed. This is not a matter to be discussed in public. Yesterday the voting happened, and our majority has reduced, it is a matter of concern. I don't know what strategy was decided but we know our Dalit figure (Chandrakant Handore) had received several first preference votes. Still, he received very few votes. It's a matter of concern and sends out the wrong message," said Prithviraj Chavan.

MVA summons all MLAs after Shinde's revolt

A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai. As per the latest inputs, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout.

The meeting comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde leading a revolt against the state government with the backing of 15-29 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while 9 are on their way to Surat, claim sources. Moreover, at least 5 Independents are said to have joined the rebel camp in Maharashtra, which has now swelled to 40 MLAs.

Miffed with the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde is likely to address the media this afternoon from Surat itself. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil is also expected to hold a press briefing at 2 PM today.

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. The BJP managed to cross the 134 mark, just 11 short of the majority number suggesting that several cross-voted.