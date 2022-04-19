Maharashtra Congress Ministers To Meet To Discuss Political Situation Amid Loudspeaker Row

In the latest scoop from Maharashtra, Republic TV has learned that the state Minister of Revenue Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Maharashtra Ashok Chavan have called a meeting of Congress ministers in the state on April 19. According to sources, Congress Ministers will be meeting in Sahyadri at 8 pm in order to discuss the prevailing political situation in the state. The sources informed Republic that the ongoing loudspeaker row and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum will also be a point of discussion in the meeting.

MNS demands ban on loudspeakers

This comes in the backdrop of Raj Thackeray's ultimatum for a loudspeaker ban across mosques in the state. Speaking at a public rally in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Raj Thackeray had warned that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume, in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

"Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3, otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the ruling Shiv Sena party's MP Sanjay Raut, on Saturday, had called the MNS chief a "new Hindu Owaisi" and his party a "new Hindutva MIM". Additionally, in the recent turn of events, MNS, on Tuesday, has revealed that it now plans to perform Maha Aarti across the state. According to sources, the Maha Aarti will be performed by MNS workers at their local temples on May 3 on the occasion of the Akshaya Tritiya festival. The decision was taken at a party meeting that was chaired by MNS supremo Raj Thackeray.

Amid the ongoing row on the use of loudspeakers at religious places, State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the Director-General of police and Mumbai Police Commissioner would formulate guidelines for the use of loudspeakers in public places. "The guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days. Strict action will be taken against those who try to disturb the peace in the state", Dilip Walse Patil told reporters on Monday.

In a 2016 ruling, the Bombay High Court had directed the removal of illegal loudspeakers installed at religious places, including mosques, in Maharashtra. The court had also remarked that religious places should follow noise pollution rules.