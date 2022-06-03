Maharashtra Congress Passes Resolution; Endorses Local-level Tie-ups, 1 Post Per Person

On the penultimate day of the Nav Sankalp workshop in Shirdi, the Maharashtra Congress unit passed a resolution to usher in reforms for bolstering the party's prospects. Prepared by a committee headed by PWD Minister and former CM Ashok Chavan, the resolution cleared on Thursday, June 2, called for reserving 50% of the positions in the organization for those aged below 50. Moreover, it mandated that anyone who is in a position for more than 5 years in the organization will have to resign from the post. It also clarified that whoever has two posts in the organization shall have to step down from one post.

Some of the other key aspects of the resolution include:

Congress leaders and workers decided to increase participation in social, and popular programs like Ramlila, Ram Navami, Ganesh Utsav and Durga Puja to eliminate the anti-Hindutva image of Congress being created by the BJP.

A committee will be formed at the district level, whose suggestion will be important, whether to forge an alliance with a party with like-mindedness at the local level.

Congress will insist on implementing the reservation policy in private jobs as well.

Congress conducts Chintan Shivir

Some of the proposals passed by Congress' Maharashtra unit found resonance in the Nav Sankalp declaration adopted by the party at the national level two weeks ago. At the end of the three-day brainstorming session in Udaipur on May 16, Congress president Sonia Gandhi made a few specific announcements. To begin with, she revealed that the second phase of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan will commence on June 15 to highlight economic issues such as growing unemployment and intolerable price rise.

Moreover, she stated that a Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra will be launched on October 2, i.e Gandhi Jayanti to strengthen the bonds of social harmony and preserve the foundational values of the Constitution. The Rae Bareli MP also mentioned that a compact task force will be set up to drive the process of internal reforms with a focus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This will cover all aspects of the organization including structure, rules for appointment to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances and election management.