Maharashtra Congress Retaliates To Mamata Banerjee; 'Can't Fight BJP With Arrogance'

'Congress is the only viable option to BJP', stated party's Maharashtra President Nana Patole on Monday after TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and mulled over the united front. Addressing the media with Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee had urged the 'parties that can fight BJP' to come together. The TMC supremo said nothing can be done about those 'parties who can't fight', hinting at Congress. She also stated the 'UPA is over'.

Taking strong objection to Mamata Banerjee's statement, Nana Patole underlined that UPA cannot end till the constitution is there. Pointing out that the fight against BJP needs to be fought in unity and not arrogance, the Congress leader said," We want all the opposition to unite against BJP." He added, " A political party limited to one state cannot be an alternative to BJP. The ambitions for the country is more important than personal and party ambitions."

'Non-BJP parties expected to not indulge in politics', says Congress

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan also reacted to the attack on Congress. "For the last 7 years, the central government has been using 'divide and blow' on the opposition. Non-BJP parties across the country are expected not to engage in politics that would strengthen the Centre's experiment. It is not conducive to the wider interests of the country," Ashok Chavan said.

After Mamata Banerjee met Sharad Pawar, Republic TV got inside details from what is being seen as a meeting for the formation of a united front against BJP. As per the inside details, the united front will be formed soon. Apart from TMC and NCP, Congress has also been given the offer to join the front if it wants. However, under whose leadership will this united front function, is not yet decided.