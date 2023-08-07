Maharashtra Congress, Sena (UBT) Welcome Rahul Gandhi's Reinstatement As Lok Sabha MP

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday hailed Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as the Lok Sabha member and said this has strengthened the opposition bloc INDIA. Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha member Arwind Sawant also welcomed Gandhi's return to the Lower House of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored. Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. Gandhi represents Wayanad in the Lower House. “The Union government was worried that Rahul Gandhi would expose its bad practices. Gandhi will continue to raise his voice in the Lok Sabha in the interest of the common man,” Congress leader Wadettiwar told reporters.

He said Gandhi raised issues pertaining to the Rafale jets (deal) and Adani group in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi always criticised "wrong decisions" of the Union government. He will continue to do so, he said. "His return to the Lok Sabha has strengthened the opposition bloc INDIA,” Wadettiwar said.

Talking to reporters, Sena (UBT) leader Sawant said, “The country's freedom is in danger. We welcome Gandhi's return to the Lok Sabha. The Supreme Court's decision is a tight slap on the face against the conspiracy of the government.” “The Gujarat High Court should be asked what happened to those behind the collapse of the bridge in (Morbi) in Gujarat last year, before the state elections. Many people died, but we still do not know who was convicted in that case,” he said.