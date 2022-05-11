Maharashtra Congress Slams Ally NCP's 'backstabbing'; Prefers 'enemies That Are Openly So'

Cracks within Maharashtra's ruling coalition - Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) - are starkly visible yet again as Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has openly attacked ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Speaking to the media, Nana Patole has alleged that in the last 2.5 years, the NCP has poached members from the grand old party. He further added that the Sharad Pawar-led party also went ahead and forged an alliance with the BJP for the Gondia Zilla Parishad polls.

Patole has alleged that the NCP is 'back-stabbing' the Congress and has therefore vowed to ask questions to the Sharad Pawar-led party. Patole has also claimed that some of the NCP members are also working against the Congress party under the garb of friendship. In a huge statement, Patole has termed the NCP as an "enemy that backstabs". This comes even as both parties are a part of the MVA along with the Shiv Sena.

"In 2-2.5 yrs, NCP took away some of our party members. It forged alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad. If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions," said Nana Patole

Even as Patole has made these remarks, he maintained that the Maharashtra Congress will still reach out to the grand old party's high command and follow its instructions.

We will discuss this with our high command and we will do whatever they tell us: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole pic.twitter.com/Y0oq0gpuaP — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

Gondia Zilla Parishad elections: NCP allies with BJP, Congress candidate loses

In a surprising move, the NCP broke the MVA alliance code and went ahead to forge an alliance with rival BJP for the Gondia Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The elections were conducted in order to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad. The NCP's decision kept the Congress away from power and it was even backed by some independent candidates as well as a local outfit. On the other hand, in neighbouring Bhandara, five BJP rebels who were led by former MLA Charan Waghmare joined hands with Congress to elect the party's candidate as the president of the Zilla Parishad. A BJP member was elected as the vice president of the Zilla Parishad in Bhandara.

Meanwhile, in Gondia, BJP's Pankaj Rahangdale emerged victorious and was elected as the president with NCP's Yashwant Gunvir as the vice-president. Rahangdale defeated Congress candidate Usha Mendhe. In the 53-member Gondia ZP, the BJP has 26 members, while the Congress has 13. On the other hand, the NCP has 6 while the Janata ki Party has 4, and two independents. Speaking about the unexpected alliances, NCP leader Rajendra Jain and BJP's Rahangdale claimed that they followed the instructions of senior leaders of their respective parties.

With PTI inputs