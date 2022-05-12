Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole slammed his ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for forming an alliance with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Gondia Zilla Parishad elections, accusing it of "backstabbing the grand old party."

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole further stated that he will discuss the entire matter with the party’s top leadership.

The Maharashtra Congress chief has accused the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of breaking the agreement of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and warned that if NCP does not improve, the Congress would decide whether to stay in the MVA or not. Maharashtra Congress alleged that NCP has tied up with BJP in Gondiya Bhandara's local elections.

The NCP Gondia unit allegedly formed an alliance with the BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad on May 10 to keep Congress, which is an ally in the state government, out of power.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said, “NCP has stabbed us in the back by forming NCP-BJP alliance for Zilla Parishad polls. If NCP wants enmity, do it from the front, we are ready for it. Maharashtra govt is formed by 3 parties (Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress) under Common Minimum Program.”

NCP has stabbed us in the back. If NCP wants enmity, do it from the front, we are ready for it. Maharashtra govt is formed by 3 parties (Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress) under Common Minimum Program: Maharashtra Congress Pres Nana Patole on NCP-BJP alliance for Zila Parishad polls pic.twitter.com/YDM0MJcbug — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

In the Zilla Parishad, the NCP-BJP coalition was victorious. The BJP's Pankaj Rahangdale was elected as the president, and the NCP's Yashwant Gunvir was elected as the vice-president.

Speaking to the reporters, Nana Patole said, “In the past two and a half years, the NCP took away some of our party members. It forged an alliance with BJP for Gondia Zilla Parishad. If we want an enemy, we want someone who is openly an enemy. If they backstab while being beside us, they will be asked questions.” “We will discuss this with our high command and we will do whatever they tell us,” Nana Patole added.

Gondia Zilla Parishad elections: NCP allies with BJP, Congress candidate loses

In a surprising move, the NCP broke the MVA alliance code and went ahead to forge an alliance with rival BJP for the Gondia Zilla Parishad in Maharashtra on May 10. The elections were conducted in order to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad. The NCP's decision kept the Congress away from power and it was even backed by some independent candidates as well as a local outfit. On the other hand, in neighbouring Bhandara, five BJP rebels who were led by former MLA Charan Waghmare joined hands with Congress to elect the party's candidate as the president of the Zilla Parishad. A BJP member was elected as the vice president of the Zilla Parishad in Bhandara.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI