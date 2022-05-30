The infighting in Congress shows no signs of abating with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections becoming the latest sticking point for the infighting-ridden party. As per sources, Congress leaders from Maharashtra are unhappy with the party leadership for nominating a person from outside the state to contest the RS poll from Maharashtra. Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave the ticket to renowned UP-based Urdu poet Imran Pratapgarhi who was recently appointed the chairman of the AICC Minority Department. Sources revealed that there is a possibility of some Congress MLAs cross-voting in the RS election owing to this.

Rajya Sabha polls

A total of 57 RS seats in 15 states are going to the polls on May 10. In Maharashtra, 6 seats are up for grabs due to the impending retirement of BJP's Piyush Goyal, Vinay Sahastrabuddhe and Vikas Mahatme, P Chidambaram of Congress, NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Based on their current strength in the Assembly, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are confident of winning one seat each whereas BJP is poised to win two seats.

While Piyush Goyal, Sanjay Raut and Praful Patel have been renominated by their parties, the new candidates include BJP's Anil Bonde and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi. Moreover, Shiv Sena has fielded its Kolhapur unit chief Sanjay Pawar for the remaining RS seat from the state whose result will be decided by the second-preference votes of MVA and BJP. While the JP Nadda-led party has indicated that it is not averse to fielding a candidate for the aforesaid seat, it is yet to take a formal decision about the same.

Disgruntlement in Maharashtra Congress

The political situation in Maharashtra took a new turn in April as many Congress MLAs from the state called on party president Sonia Gandhi, sources told Republic TV. This meeting took place at a juncture when 17 Congress legislators were camping in Delhi as a training session is going on in the Parliament. In a clear sign of infighting in the party, they complained that Congress Ministers in Maharashtra are underperforming. Moreover, they lamented that the Ministers are neither accessible nor do they focus on any demand of Congress workers.

These legislators also reportedly met at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence for dinner. Earlier, sources had indicated that the Congress high command is unhappy with the party being ignored in Maharashtra despite being a part of the government. As per reports, the party is miffed over the unequal distribution of funds to its legislators.