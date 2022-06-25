Maharashtra Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray Confident Of Win; Says 'Betrayal Won't Be Tolerated'

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Cabinet Minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, has claimed that Shiv Sena will come out of this situation victorious.

Speaking to the media after the National Executive Committee meeting of the Shiv Sena, called by CM Uddhav Thackeray, the minister said, "You already know what was discussed in the meeting, everything is out there, the important thing to note is that this betrayal (by the rebel MLAs) will not be tolerated. Shiv Sena will be victorious for sure." "This is a fight between those who are true and untrue," he added.

Another attack by Aaditya on the Shinde camp

This comes after Aaditya Thackeray fiercely attacked the Shinde camp, claiming that those who've joined the rebel camp have been driven by money, further accusing them of betraying CM Uddhav. As per sources, in a meeting, the Worli MLA said, "Those who went, went for the money. Some people betrayed Uddhav Thackeray. Those who have gone will get something for a while. Uddhav ji is trying to maintain peace, harmony. There has been a rebellion in Shiv Sena in the past too."

Sanjay Raut warns Rebel Shinde camp

Post the party's National Executive Committee meeting, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that the leaders who have left Shiv Sena should not ask for votes in the name of Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray. Ask for votes in the name of your father," he said combatively, adding that they will take legal action against those who have used Balasaheb Thackeray's name for their 'self-centred politics'. The statement came amid the decision of the Eknath Shinde camp, which is currently at a Guwahati hotel, to name their group 'Shiv Sena - Balasaheb Thackeray.'