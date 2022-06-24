Maharashtra Crisis: NPP Clears Air On Conrad Sangma's Visit To Guwahati Hotel, Decries TMC

On Thursday, the National People's Party (NPP) and TMC engaged in a war of words over Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's visit to the Guwahati hotel where the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are staying. At the outset, TMC's Meghalaya unit claimed that the NPP president had reached the city to further BJP's agenda. Maintaining that was a part of the BJP's purported strategy to destabilise the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, it alleged, "democracy under this regime has no value". Hitting back at TMC, NPP clarified that Sangma stopped at the Guwahati hotel only to have tea before boarding his flight to another destination.

NPP stressed, "TMC and its tactics never gets old! Dear Meghalaya TMC, our national president (Conrad Sangma) stopped in Guwahati to have tea before boarding his flight. With cheap tactics and unverified information like these, you will destabilize your own party. Stop sensationalizing!"

Maharashtra political crisis

In a massive political development on Tuesday, senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and multiple other party MLAs went incommunicado and went to the Le Meridian hotel in Surat. This came in the wake of several Sena MLAs cross-voting for BJP in the MLC polls. Subsequently, Shinde was replaced as the Legislative Party leader by MLA Ajay Choudhari- an indication that the Sena is unwilling to accept any demands of the rebels. While Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar and party MLC Ravindra Phatak met Shinde seeking a truce, the latter reportedly insisted that the party should ally with BJP once again.

The problem compounded for the MVA as the rebel MLAs moved further away to Guwahati in the wee hours of Wednesday. Though rumour mills were abuzz that the MVA government will recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, no such proposal was discussed in the Cabinet meeting held later in the day. In a Facebook Live session thereafter, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign provided even one Shiv Sena MLA comes back to Mumbai and makes such a demand in face-to-face interaction.

Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde not only refused to budge but insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. Furthermore, 37 MLAs signed a resolution retaining him as the Legislative Party leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the new Sena chief whip. While this implies that the 2/3rd of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party is now with the Thane leader, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party filed an application with Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal seeking disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs.