A political turmoil has erupted in Maharashtra, following the rebellion of Shiv Sena MLAs, who are said to be holed up in Surat, in the aftermath of the MLC elections. In a damage-control mode, MVA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP - have now summoned all their MLAs to Mumbai.

As per the latest inputs, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has called an emergency meeting of top Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders amid the possible fallout. The meeting comes in the wake of Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde leading a revolt against the state government with the backing of 17 Shiv Sena MLAs. Of these, 11 legislators are already stationed at the Le-Meridian Hotel in BJP-ruled Gujarat, while nine are on their way to Surat, claim sources.

The MLAs who are currently staying at a five-star hotel include Magathane MLA Prakash Surve, Radhanagri MLA Prakash Abitkar, Kolhapur MLA Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayander, Ambernath MLA Balaji Kinikar, Mahad MLA Bharat Gogawale, Alibag MLA Mahendra Dalvi, Karjat MLA Mahendra Thorve, Palghar MLA Shrinivas Vanga, Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shantaram More, and 3 other legislators from Raigad.

Miffed with the Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde is likely to address the media this afternoon from Surat itself. Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil is also expected to hold a press briefing at 2 PM today.

Jolt to MVA as BJP sweeps MLC elections

The explosive development comes less than a day after the saffron party swept the Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, winning 5 of the 10 seats. Hit by cross-voting, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had called an urgent meeting of MLAs at his 'Varsha' residence. However, the party has been unable to contact 11 of its MLAs since last night.

In the June 20 MLC elections, BJP managed to get its 5th candidate elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Council despite lacking the numbers. From the MVA partners, the NCP and the Shiv Sena won two seats each, while Congress could only bag one seat.

A total of 11 candidates were in the fray for the 10 seats. BJP needed 22 votes from outside the party for its fifth candidate. As per sources, BJP got 26 more votes from outside, 130 votes in total in the first preference, suggesting that the Sena, NCP, and Congress MLAs cross-voted, just like in the Rajya Sabha elections.