Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Confident About Govt's Success, Says 'No One Is Upset'

Speaking to the media after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Monday, Ajit Pawar exuded confidence that the government would function smoothly. He mentioned that the Cabinet had a mix of young as well as experienced faces. Acknowledging that one or two portfolios could be swapped between the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he maintained that no one was upset for not getting a Cabinet berth.

Ajit Pawar stated, “The legislators inducted (by Maharashtra CM)- after having a glance at them, I have a firm belief that all legislators will work together really well. You saw that there are young legislators, experienced legislators and even the people who have been elected as an MLA for four-five terms have got the opportunity this time. I feel that all of them will together run the government.” Responding to a question on some legislators feeling upset after being left out of the government, he said, “No. Everybody feels like that. But no one is upset. Everything will happen smoothly. 1 or 2 portfolios will be swapped.”

Ajit Pawar takes oath

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar wrote about the oath ceremony on his Twitter account. He mentioned that he had taken an oath to uphold the Indian Constitution. Furthermore, he pledged to fulfill his responsibilities in a diligent manner.

Today, at Vidhanbhavan, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Promised to uphold our Constitution, maintain the sovereignty & unity, diligently fulfill all responsibilities with integrity while maintaining the confidentiality related to work. pic.twitter.com/lKy0v4K40G — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) December 30, 2019

Aaditya Thackeray joins Cabinet

Apart from Pawar, 13 more NCP MLAs were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. This includes Jitendra Awhad, spokesperson Nawab Malik, senior legislator Hasan Mushrif and newly-elected MLA Dhananjay Munde. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan made a comeback to the Maharashtra Cabinet. Additionally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya has been inducted as a Minister.

