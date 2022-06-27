Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Tests COVID-19 Positive Amid Crisis In MVA Govt

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19. Stating that he is in good health, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has asked everyone who came in contact with him to get tested for the coronavirus.

"Yesterday, I did a COVID-19 test. It came out positive. I am in good health and I am consulting a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will soon be able to defeat COVID and return to your service. Any person who came in contact with me should be careful and get tested for COVID-19 immediately if symptoms appear," he tweeted.

काल मी कोरोनाची चाचणी केली; ती पॉझिटिव्ह आली आहे. माझी प्रकृती चांगली असून मी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घेत आहे. आपल्या सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादानं कोरोनाला हरवून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेत रुजू होईन. माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्यांनी काळजी घ्यावी आणि लक्षणं दिसल्यास तत्काळ आपली कोरोना चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 27, 2022

The tussle for the control of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party has put the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, into crisis. The rebel camp, led by Eknath Shinde, has claimed the support of 39 Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the Legislative Assembly.

While the rebels have demanded Sena part ways with MVA allies and form a government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the NCP has extended its support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said that his party will support Uddhav till the last minute.

SC grants relief to rebel Sena MLAs, extends deadline to July 12

In a relief to dissident Sena MLAs, the Supreme Court on Monday put a hold on disqualification notices by Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker till July 12 and sought responses to pleas by rebel legislators questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

After hearing the submissions, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala also asked the Maharashtra government to protect the life and properties of all 39 MLAs and their families. The matter will be heard on July 11.

Shiv Sena had sought the disqualification of 16 MLAs including Eknath Shinde, Chimanrao Patil, Balaji Kalyankar, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Abdul Sattar, Sandipanrao Bhumre, Bharatshet Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Jadhav, Lata Sonawane, Anil Babar, Sanjay Raymulkar, Ramesh Bornare, Chiman Patil and Balaji Kalyankar.

The Deputy Speaker had given time to rebels to respond till July 27, 5.30 PM, which has now been extended till July 12, 5.30 pm after SC's intervention.