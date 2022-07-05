Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Holds Massive Roadshow In Hometown Nagpur After Trust Vote

Days after being elected as Maharashtra's new Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday held a roadshow 'Jallosh Yatra' (victory celebration) in Nagpur. After his recent victory in forming the state government, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader arrived at his hometown on Tuesday and took out a road show from Nagpur airport. BJP workers and supporters attended the rally in large numbers. He also expressed his gratitude after receiving a warm welcome upon his arrival in the city. Maha Deputy CM was accompanied by his wife Amruta Fadnavis.

It is pertinent to note that, Fadnavis' visit came a day after the Eknath Shinde-BJP alliance won the vote of trust in the state Assembly.

"The people of Nagpur have always given me love and elected me five times. Today I have come to Nagpur for the first time after becoming Deputy Chief Minister. I express my gratitude to the people who have come to show their love for me," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

'Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Soon': Deputy CM Fadnavis

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the state cabinet expansion will be done soon. While addressing the reporters outside Nagpur airport, he expressed his determination towards the development of the state's Vidarbha region.

"The cabinet expansion will be done soon," Fadnavis said.

Eknath Shinde camp wins big in vote of confidence

The newly sworn-in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra won the vote of confidence with a margin of 164-99 votes. Apart from MLAs of BJP, Shiv Sena, smaller parties, and Independents, the ruling coalition also secured the votes of Uddhav camp MLA Santosh Bangar and PWPI legislator Shyamsundar Shinde. This implies that 40 out of 55 Sena MLAs are now with the government.

On the other hand, the opposition secured only 99 votes- 8 less than what it bagged in the Speaker's election a day earlier. Meanwhile, 2 Samajwadi Party MLAs- Abu Asim Azmi and Rais Shaikh, and AIMIM MLA Shah Faruque Anwar abstained once again. Many Congress MLAs such as Ashok Chavan and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not cast their vote during the trust vote. This development will usher in stability for the new government and also pose fresh questions for the Shiv Sena supremo's hold over the party.

