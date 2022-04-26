Maharashtra DGP To Submit Report Within 24 Hrs To LS On MP Navneet Rana's Complaint

Just a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat sought a report from the state government and the Maharashtra police over MP Navneet Rana's complaint alleging that she was ill-treated and faced casteist abuse while staying in the lockup of the Khar Police station, sources suggest that the Maharashtra DGP will be sending a detailed report within 24 hours to the Lok Sabha.

In addition to this, the report which will be prepared by the Maharashtra DGP will be submitted by the Maharashtra Chief Secretary via email to the Central Secretariat and further provide details regarding what happened in the police station. Notably, on Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat had asked for a report on the complaint raised by MP Navneet Rana to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla where she levelled serious allegations against police officials for mistreating her on grounds of being from 'Scheduled Caste'.

Seeking the report, the Secretariat questioned, "Why was no action taken if there was a need? What exactly happened? and how the event transpired that led to Navneet's arrest?"

Also, sending a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Lok Sabha Secretariat requested them to send a 'Factual Note' (both in Hindi and in English) on Navneet Rana's case obtained from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours before speaker Om Birla.

MP Navneet Rana accuses police of using casteist slurs in lock-up

In the letter sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accessed by Republic TV, the independent MP alleged that she was denied access to drinking water and was also not allowed to use the washroom on account of her belonging to the Scheduled Caste.

"I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided", she said.

Adding more to it, she also said, "I wanted to use the bathroom late in the night. The police staff present there paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language and several abuses on the ground that I belong to the Scheduled Caste were hurled at me. I was told that we don't let people from Neechi Zaat use our bathrooms."

Meanwhile, after being remanded to 14-day judicial custody, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana, the MP from Amravati in Maharashtra will now continue to remain in jail till April 29, when the next hearing will take place.

Image: Facebook/@NavneetRaviRana