Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray On His Birth Anniversary

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar paid tribute to Shiv Sena icon and stalwart Balasaheb Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary. Balasaheb was the founder of the Shiv Sena, the ruling party now in Maharashtra. Bal Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926, in Pune.

Maharashtra leaders remember Bal Thackeray

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his tributes to Bal Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis said: "Strict but loving, inspirational and energetic, the thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Vandana Balasaheb Thackeray will always guide us".

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray also remembered his grandfather by sharing a throwback photo of his childhood where he is seen sitting on his grandfather Bal Thackeray's lap.