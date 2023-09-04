Maharashtra Dy CM Dials Maratha Leader Jarange, Says CM Shinde Has Invited For Discussion

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday (September 3) dialled local Maratha leader Manoj Jarange, after he set off turmoil in the state on Saturday (September 2) over the Maratha quota demand.

Speaking to Jarange in a call, the Deputy CM said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has invited him to come for a discussion and soon action will be taken against those found guilty.

“Action will be taken against those found guilty. Police should have avoided baton charge.The government never supports such action and never will. Officials who are found guilty will definitely be dealt with,” he said.

He further assured Jarange that “cases which have been wrongly filed will be withdrawn.”

“Questions are solved only by discussion, so you come to discuss. The CM himself has given the invitation,” said Devendra Fadnavis.

Who is Manoj Jarange Patil? What are his demands?

A local Maratha leader, Manoj Jarange-Patil was leading hundreds of protesters since Friday (September 1). He along with the protesters have been sitting on a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati village with the demand for Maratha reservations in education and government jobs.

Soon after Jarange’s health deteriorated on the fourth day of the fast-unto-death agitation, the police intervened and started the lathi charge stirring politics in the state of Maharashtra.

At least 20 buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) have been torched during violence over the Maratha quota demand since Friday evening.

Moreover, Dr Dnyaneshwar Sadashiv Chavan, the Special Inspector General of the Aurangabad Range, issued appeals for calm while expressing concerns for the well-being of both police personnel and the general public. He emphasised the importance of protecting public property and called for an end to the violence.

Speaking on Jarange’s health, Chavan said, "Manoj Jarange's health started deteriorating, who had sat on a hunger strike. When the Additional SP & and SDM convinced him for medical treatment, the crowd present there started pelting stones. During this stone-pelting, our police staff was injured. A total of 21 women officers & and 43 jawans were injured. A total of 64 officers were injured. To disperse the violent mob, we used justified force. Forty protestors have been arrested. Buses have been burnt, and we are investigating it. The additional force has been deployed. We are on watch, and we are careful."