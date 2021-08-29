Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Blames BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatras For Rising COVID Cases

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday alleged that the BJP's Jan Ashirvad Yatras is causing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, adding that such events will 'obviously' lead to a further rise in infections.

"On one hand the central government is asking us to take care (of COVID cases) and on the other hand, it is asking the newly inducted four ministers (from Maharashtra) to take out rallies/Yatra. The gathering is taking place at these rallies and that will affect the cases obviously," Pawar told reporters today.

"Wherever these rallies are taking place and gatherings are happening, we will see the effect (of increased cases) in the coming days. Though we are of the opinion that cases should not increase but still if it happens at these places where rallies are taking place who shall be held responsible? This must be considered as well," he questioned. Pawar added that in the wake of the COVID situation, ministries are holding frequent meetings with administration officials. He also said that infections are likely to rise in Maharashtra during the upcoming festive season, citing the second wave of COVID-19.

Mumbai Police files FIRs against BJP leaders

Last week, Mumbai Police filed 36 FIRs in connection with BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad' Yatra for violating COVID-19 protocols. The ruling Maharashtra parties - Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress - have blamed BJP for holding such massive rallies warning of inviting a third COVID wave.

BJP's Union Ministers, Narayan Rane, Kapil Patil, Bharati Pawar, and Bhagwat Karad, are currently touring Maharashtra as part of the saffron party's 'Jan Ashirwad' Yatra ahead of UP polls. Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut contended that the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' could result in the third wave of COVID-19. He expressed strong displeasure at the crowds gathering at the places visited by these ministers.

At present, Maharashtra has 55,341 active cases, while 62,59,906 people have recovered so far. The death toll in the state stands at 1,37,026. Meanwhile, India reported 45,083 new COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hrs said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. Notably, of the total new cases recorded in the country, Kerala reported 31,265 new COVID cases and 153 deaths on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/PTI)