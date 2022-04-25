Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Suggests Chanting Hanuman Chalisa At Home Amid Political Rage

Amid the high voltage political tussle over the Hanuman Chalisa recital in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has suggested that people should recite it at home. Without taking any names, Pawar has also remarked that "many people are trying to spoil the atmosphere". However, it should be noted that his remarks come at a time when independent MP and MLA Navnveet and Ravi Rana are engaged in a fierce face-off with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

"If you wish to recite Hanuman Chalisa then chant it at your home. Don't you have your homes?... Many people are trying to spoil the atmosphere," said Ajit Pawar

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns against 'dadagiri'

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, during his interaction with the media, has warned against "dadagiri" in the state. This also comes after the Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested amid the Hanuman Chalisa face off. This comes after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum over the use of loudspeakers atop mosques.

"Recite the Hanuman Chalisa if you want to recite, but there's a way to recite," said Uddhav Thackeray

Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR against Ranas

On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed a petition moved by Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana for quashing the FIR registered against them. The couple was seeking to quash the FIR over their alleged assault on a police officer who came to arrest them.