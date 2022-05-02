After Raj Thackeray reiterated his ultimatum on the removal of loudspeakers, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stressed that a law and order situation won't be tolerated. The MNS supremo has given an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, failing which he warned that people will play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume in front of such mosques. Speaking to the media on Sunday night, Pawar urged people to live in harmony and play their part in maintaining law and order in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar remarked, "I will appeal to the people of Maharashtra, ours is a Maha Rashtra. We are perceived as a progressive state in the country. Everyone should live in harmony and there should be amity between castes. It is everyone's responsibility to ensure that the law and order situation will not be disturbed. Everyone must discharge this responsibility and there will be no compromise on this."

The loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray put forth the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques for the first time during his rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he added, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do". On April 18, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.

Addressing a massive rally in Aurangabad on May 1, the MNS chief stressed that he doesn't want to stoke riots in Maharashtra. At the same time, he made it clear, "If you are going to give the loudspeaker a religious turn, remember that we will have to reply with religion only". On this occasion, he again hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the removal of loudspeakers. So far, the UP police has removed 53,942 loudspeakers from religious places in the state to avoid inconvenience to people living nearby.

Raj Thackeray opined, "If loudspeakers can be removed in Uttar Pradesh, why can't they be removed in Maharashtra? All loudspeakers are illegal. The Supreme Court has mandated that you have to take the permission of the local police station before installing loudspeakers? No one has permission."

He emphasised, "It is my humble request to the administration that today is the 1st. Tomorrow, it is the 2nd. Eid is on the 3rd. I don't want to spread any poison during their festival. I will not listen from the 4th. It is my request to all the Hindu brothers and sisters of Maharashtra that you must play Hanuman Chalisa at double volume wherever their loudspeakers are installed."