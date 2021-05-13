Last Updated:

Maharashtra: Ex-Congress Leader's Son Assaults Doctor, Hospital Staff Calls For Strike

A complaint has been filed against the accused however an FIR is still not registered resulting in hospital staff on strike until police do not take action.

Horrific visuals of physical abuse on a doctor by a former Congress leader's son have come out from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday evening and the doctor has registered a complaint against the accused identified as Lawrence Kadam however an FIR is still not filed. The hospital staff has warned of calling a strike if no action is taken against the accused.

Accused identified as Loral Kadam was visiting a government COVID hospital of the district to get medicines for his quarantined family members. However, when he did not receive exactly what was asked for he started verbally abusing nodal officer Dr. Abhijeet and later physically attacked him. Kadam is the son of district's former Congress MLA. 

Several reports of assaults on healthcare and frontline workers have come out as the COVID warriors are working for the country. Earlier, reports of attacks on police forces had come for asking people to follow COVID-19 protocols. 

Attacks on COVID warriors

Recently, horrific visuals of a woman nurse had come out from Agra's non-COVID hospital where the nurse was brutally beaten by relatives of a patient named Irfan over fake rumors. The woman was brutally injured and visuals of her lying unconscious on the hospital floor were shared.

Another incident from Delhi had come out where doctors and nurses were attacked by relatives of a patient who died due to the unavailability of an ICU bed. A similar incident was recorded from a local hospital in Budaun district where the relatives of two deceased COVID-19 patients attacked the hospital staff claiming that the deaths occurred due to a shortage of oxygen however, the allegations were denied by the local administration.

On Monday, three policemen including a Station House Officer (SHO) in Greater Noida were brutally injured after they were beaten up by miscreants. The police vehicle was also damaged in stone-pelting by the miscreants. The attack took place when the police team, that was on patrol duty, tried to stop culprits from violating lockdown rules. 

Several such inhumane incidents have taken place across the country as the frontline and healthcare workers conduct their duties.

