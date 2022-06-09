Maharashtra: Eye On Sixth Rajya Sabha Seat, BJP To Hold Key Strategy Meeting Today

As the Rajya Sabha election inches closer, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit is holding back-to-back meetings to fine-tune its strategy for the June 10 polls. A crucial meeting of state BJP MLAs will be held at 4 PM today at Mumbai's Taj President Hotel, where the legislators are currently stationed.

The meeting, chaired by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis will focus on planning a strategy to gain maximum support from smaller parties and independent MLAs.

Senior leaders including Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, Union minister, and party's state election observer Ashwini Vaishnav will also be present at the meeting.

Battle for sixth Rajya Sabha seat

In Maharashtra, six seats of the Upper House are going to the polls, for which BJP has fielded three candidates, NCP and Congress one each, and Shiv Sena two. There is a tussle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP for the election of the sixth seat of Rajya Sabha.

As votes of each independent MLA will be important, both the parties are trying their best to pursue the MLAs in the favour of their candidates. Notably, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has already extended its support to BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Sources have informed Republic that the saffron party has created sub-groups of 4 to 8 MLAs and has appointed one MLA to monitor the group. These sub-groups will in turn be monitored by senior leaders Ashish Shelar and Prasad Lad.

Meanwhile, just days ahead of the RS polls, the MVA alliance has decided to shift all its MLAs to Mumbai amid fears of horse-trading by the Opposition. The party has made arrangements to lodge them up at a hotel in south Mumbai till elections for the six Rajya Sabha seats conclude. On Wednesday, leaders of the ruling coalition held a meeting at Mumbai's Trident Hotel to discuss the strategy for the RS polls.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonder, and Dhananjay Mahadik, while Shiv Sena's candidates are Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar. Congress has given a chance to Imran Pratapharhi and NCP has renominated Praful Patel. The fight for the sixth seat is between Mahadik and Pawar.

This will be the first time in more than two decades that the state will witness an election to the Upper House of the Parliament.