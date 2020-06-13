Maharashtra: Fadnavis Meets CM Uddhav Thackeray, Seeks Assistance For Cyclone-hit Konkan

A BJP delegation led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery to handover a memorandum to seek assistance for the people affected in Konkan due to Cyclone Nisarga, which ravaged parts of coastal Maharashtra last week. The BJP leader called for immediate restoration of electricity and water supply in the affected areas and monetary assistance to the fisherfolk community.

Help fisherfolks, small shop owners

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after meeting Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Pool teams from across Maharashtra and work to restore electricity connection and water supply are some of the things we have demanded. We have also demanded that immediate financial assistance be given to the fisherfolk community who have suffered massive losses due to cyclone as well as the lockdown. Likewise, even small shop owners should also get monetary help."

Aid not reaching people

On Thursday, Fadnavis alleged that no aid has actually reached people affected by cyclone Nisarga and said there are shortcomings in the state government's relief distribution mechanism. Fadnavis made the statements on the first day of his two-day review visit to the Konkan region severely affected by the cyclone that made landfall in Raigad district on June 3.

Cyclone Nisarga

Several regions in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, were put on a high alert due to the threat of Cyclone Nisarga. It began the landfall process at about 1 pm on June 3 near Alibaug in Raigad district. After completing landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm. The cyclone damaged electricity connections and water supplies and destroyed kaccha houses, especially those of the poor and fishing communities, in the districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri.

