Maharashtra: Fadnavis To Meet All 106 BJP MLAs Ahead Of Floor Test; To Chalk Out Strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a crucial meeting of its 106 MLAs and the independents supporting the BJP after the Supreme Court's hearing on the floor test. During the meeting, which will take place at Taj President Hotel in Mumbai's Colaba, a strategy will be chalked out for further course of action to be taken against Uddhav Thackery-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar and BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar met Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal.

After the meeting, Mungantiwar said that the meeting was about security arrangements for tomorrow's (June 30) floor test. "The Speaker has assured us that the sanctity of democracy will be maintained," he said.

When asked if the MVA coalition government will collapse, he said, "In connection with tomorrow's floor test, for now, the party has decided to wait and watch and is preparing for tomorrow."

Governor calls floor test; Sena moves SC

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government to conduct a floor test on June 30. However, the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has approached the Supreme Court challenging the direction. The top court started hearing the plea at 5 pm,

In his letter, Governor Koshyari said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the Chief Minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," he said.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Sena, has sought a stay on the "illegal floor test" called on June 30. He said that the votes of 16 legislators who are facing disqualification would be illegally counted if a floor test takes place on Thursday.