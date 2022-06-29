Maharashtra Floor Test: 2 NCP MLAs Jailed, 2 Down With COVID; MVA Numbers To Slide Further

In yet another setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ahead of the crucial floor test, two NCP legislators - Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be present for voting on Thursday. Notably, two other NCP MLAs - Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh - are languishing in jail, in separate money laundering cases. The loss of 4 MLAs brings down NCP's strength to 40 MLAs in the state Assembly.

NCP's low numbers come as a serious challenge to the Shiv Sena, which is facing a test for survival as 39 out of its 55 MLAs have joined the rebel camp, led by Eknath Shinde.

In the 288-member Assembly, BJP has 106 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (55), NCP (55), and Congress (44). Apart from 13 Independents, MLAs of smaller parties will also determine the fate of the MVA government in Thursday's floor test.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to prove his majority in the Assembly session tomorrow.

Maharashtra floor test: Possibilities & scenarios

With the support of 50 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde's camp, the BJP-led NDA is likely to get 161 votes, which is 17 more than the halfway mark. Meanwhile, the ruling MVA will manage to get only 120 votes in the 288-member House.

NDA's tally might even rise to 164 if VBA and MNS legislators back the alliance. On the other hand, Shiv Sena will require at least 21 votes of its rebel MLAs, along with the support of AIMIM, in order to save the government,

Sensing its loss, the Shiv Sena today moved Supreme Court, seeking deferment of the June 30 floor test. Appearing for Shiv Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told an SC bench that the floor test is "illegal" as it cannot include persons facing disqualification.

Notably, at least 16 MLAs from the rebel camp have been issued disqualification notices by the Deputy Speaker on Sena's demand. However, the apex court had barred the Speaker from taking any action against the rebel MLAs until the next hearing on July 12. With Shiv Sena, moving a fresh plea against the floor test, the hearing is set to continue at 5 PM today.