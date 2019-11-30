Maharashtra Floor Test: Amid BJP MLAs' Slogans, Here's Why Fadnavis Led A Walkout

Addressing the Maharashtra Assembly on November 30, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance defied the norms of the House, which led to an eventual walkout by the BJP MLAs. The House witnessed an uproar ahead of the floor test after the Maha Vikas Aghadi was accused of failing to sing 'Vande Mataram' prior to taking the oath for office in Maharashtra.



Devendra Fadnavis objected to the validity of the oath, despite the protem Speaker's denial saying that it was convened by the permission of the state Governor. Moreover, Fadnavis stated that the BJP MLAs were informed at 1 AM at the night about the House session, further alleging a conspiracy to hold back BJP MLAs from voting in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP leader placed four issues before the House on Saturday, saying, "This assembly session is unconstitutional and the Governor should issue an order again to call a session. Rules are being flouted in the House." To back the former chief minister's claim, BJP MLAs in the House created a ruckus and become to shout 'Nahi Chalegi, Nahi Chalegi Dadagiri Nahi Chalegi (Dadgiri won't work)' which was condemned by the Speaker.

After leading the walkout from the House, Devendra Fadnavis addressed the media saying, "Today's session is invalid. The last assembly session was ended with the national anthem. It is an unconstitutional session. The oath taken by MLAs is also invalid, as the format has been mentioned in the Constitution. Some people invoked Bal Thackeray in their oaths, they removed his title. The CM's oath and vote of the MLAs are completely invalid and illegal. Never before in India have we seen that the protem Speaker was removed. In the history of the House, it has never happened that a floor test is held while the Speaker elections are not conducted. There shouldn't be a floor test. If their Speaker is not elected, their government will fall. That is why they are using tactics.

Here are the four objections raised by the BJP:

Vande Mataram not sung before starting the House

Oath taken by CM and Minister failed to follow constitutional norms

Change in protem speaker before the floor test from BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar to NCP's Dilip Walse Patil

Conducting the floor test before electing a new Speaker

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray comfortable crossed the halfway mark by 169 in 288-seat Assembly to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

