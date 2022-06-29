The political crisis in Maharashtra that started last week seems to be reaching an end soon with Devendra Fadnavis and a few Independent MLAs seeking a floor test. The MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray is facing a test for survival as 39 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs are in the rebel camp. At present, BJP has 106 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly followed by Shiv Sena (55), NCP (55) and Congress (44). Apart from 13 Independents, MLAs of smaller parties will also determine the fate of the state government if a floor test takes place.

These include Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3), AIMIM (2), Prahar Janshakti Party (2), Jansurajyashakti Paksh (1), Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (1), CPI(M) [1], Peasants and Workers Party of India (1), Samajwadi Party (1), Swabhimani Paksha (1) and MNS (1). Among the Independents, Sanjay Shinde is with MVA whereas Manjula Gavit, Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Jaiswal, Narendra Bhondekar, Kishor Jorgewar, Geeta Jain and Rajendra Yadravkar are in the Eknath Shinde camp. On the other hand, Ravi Rana, Vinod Agrawal, Mahesh Baldi, Rajendra Raut and Prakash Awade are backing BJP.

Currently, one seat is vacant due to the demise of Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke. Moreover, NCP MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are languishing in jail. Thus, the strength of the Maharashtra Assembly has been reduced to 285.

Maharashtra Floor test: Scenarios for NDA and MVA

Scenario 1: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs participate in the floor test

If Eknath Shinde and 38 other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs decide to cast their vote in the floor test, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has a negligible chance of survival. Even if incarcerated MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are allowed to vote, NDA is likely to get 161 votes- 17 more than the halfway mark as against 120 of MVA. In fact, NDA's tally might rise to 164 if VBA and MNS legislators also back NDA. Thus, in order to save its government, MVA might require at least 21 of the rebel Sena camp MLAs to return to the party fold and the support of AIMIM.

Halfway mark: 144

Alliance Parties & seats Total NDA BJP-106 161 JSS-1 RSP-1 PJP-2 Rebel Shiv Sena-39 Independents-12 MVA Shiv Sena-16 120 NCP-55 Congress-44 SWP-1 CPI(M)-1 PWPI-1 SP-1 Independent-1 Others BVA-3 6 AIMIM-2 MNS-1 Total - 287

Scenario 2: Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs stay away from voting

As the Supreme Court is still hearing a matter pertaining to the disqualification proceedings of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the Eknath Shinde camp might decide to skip the floor test. As the halfway mark will be reduced to 125, MVA will require the support of at least 4 MLAs to clear the floor test irrespective of whether Malik and Deshmukh get the right to vote or not. Thus, the role of BVA and AIMIM becomes critical. Given the fact that the SC has effectively ruled out the disqualification of rebel legislators till July 12, MVA's only hope for survival hinges on either the deferment of the floor test or a divide in the Eknath Shinde camp.

Halfway mark: 125