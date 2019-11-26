Maharashtra Floor Test Ordered, Here's What Abhishek Manu Singhvi Said On The SC Verdict

The Supreme Court of India ordered on Tuesday that the Maharashtra Assembly will witness a floor test on Wednesday, November 27, at 5 pm. The top court also said that the floor test will be telecast live and there will be no secret ballot.

Congress: 'Thankful to the SC'

We welcome the Supreme Court decision to hold the Maharashtra Floor Test tomorrow. This is a victory for the #ConstitutionofIndia, a victory for democracy & a victory of the truth. https://t.co/L89W67LyaA — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2019

Devadatt Kamat, one of the senior lawyers representing the trio of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, addressed the media after the verdict and said, "The Honourable Supreme Court heard the matter on Sunday and Monday. Today, on Tuesday, the SC was pleased to pass certain interim orders. Firstly, the Court has said that this case raises important constitutional issues, regarding the powers of the governor and the manner in which the swearing-in has happened. All these issues have subsequently gone onto later dates."

"The Court, having regard to the decisions in the Karnataka and Uttrakhand case, has said that it is imperative to prevent unlawful activities such as horse-trading. Certain interim measures have to be taken. The Court, to uphold, basic constitutional values has directed a floor test to be conducted itself, i.e November 27, 2019, and conclude by 5 pm. The floor test will be conducted by a pro-tem speaker and not by a regular speaker, as was contended by the BJP. The oath-taking will start in the morning and will conclude at 5 pm. During the floor test, there will be no secret ballot and will be conducted live., All parties have been directed to complete their pleadings s and place it before the Supreme Court", he said.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also addressed the media, where he appreciated the decision of the Supreme Court and called for Devendra Fadnavis to resign as the Chief Minister before the Assembly goes for the floor test.

INC's senior leader and counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The BJP is ready to form a government by hook or crook, in the desperation of power. Anything is possible for this lust for power is what the BJP has demonstrated. I think they have bought a black name for democracy and therefore we are very grateful that the Supreme Court, on no less than law-day, not known as the christened as Constitution Day has given a gift to the Nation about the precious constitutional values that we have. Each and every one of their arguments made were desperate and they were to suggest that the Courts cannot interfere."

Singhvi added, "Lastly, I want to say that the Honourable Governor who is now not necessary to be tested because of the floor test has been ordered, and made the best grouping win. I saw this with a sense of responsibility, that if at 7 pm on the evening of November 22, Sharad Pawar has a press conference, announcing the CMP and also announcing Uddhav Thackeray as the CM, what kind of magic occurred that the Prime Minister at 4 am, Governor at 5:30 am, nobody asked for a verification, none of them asked for a single letter to be brought This is an attempt by Constitutional authorities to look only in one direction and ignore everyone else. I think it is a black letter day of the BJP."

