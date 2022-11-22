Maharashtra Gives 1-day Paid Leave To Border District Voters For Gujarat Polls

As Gujarat goes to the polls on December 1 and 5, the government of Maharashtra has issued an order to give paid leave to the voters of Gujarat working in the border areas of Palghar, Nashik, Nandurbar, and Dhule to go and exercise their franchise on polling day. The private companies have also been given instructions to provide leave to their employees and appropriate action will be taken, in case of violation, said the order.

BJP seeking seventh term in office

The elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 8. BJP which has been ruling the state for the past 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained as the longest serving Chief Minister of the state, from 2011-14. BJP in 2022 faces a tough challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, which has fielded Isudan Gadhvi as its Chief Ministerial candidate. BJP in 2017 retained the state and attained a simple majority in the house, despite a decrease in the number of seats

BJP won 99 seats, Congress 77, NCP 1, while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively in the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly.

