Maharashtra Government Accuses BJP Of 'playing Politics' In Transfer-posting Case

The Home Minister of Maharashtra, Dilip Walse Patil, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing politics in the transfer-posting case. The Mumbai Cyber Police, earlier on Sunday, March 13, visited Devendra Fadanvis' residence to record his statement, in the case. Currently, the case is under CBI investigation.

"Opposition is doing politics on this case. Till now, 5-6 notices have been sent to Devendra Fadnavis. A case has been registered against five unknown persons. Statements of 24 people have been recorded so far and more will be recorded in the future," ANI quoted Patil as saying.

"Devendra Fadnavis was not summoned but was sent a set of questions to answer. Today, a police team went to his residence as he did not answer those questions sent to him regarding the case," he added.

'I am a whistleblower of this case': Devendra Fadanvis

Devendra Fadanvis submitting his position in the case said, "A police team recorded my statement in the transfer-posting case. I answered all questions. Maharashtra government had been brushing aside the case for the past six months. I am a whistleblower of this case. I submitted the documents regarding State's transfer case to Union Home Secretary," Fadnavis told media persons.

Earlier this year, on February 26, Patil accused former Pune Police Commissioner, Rashmi Shukla, of tapping phones of political leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh. In March 2021, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, in a press conference had alleged massive corruption in the transfer of posting in the police department. On the same day, he handed over some secret documents pertaining to the case, to the Union Home Secretary.

It's important to note, the Bombay High Court on March 5, granted protection from arrest in response to an FIR lodged against her by the Pune Police. Appearing for Shukla, BJP MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued the authorities of going after Rashmi Shukla, despite the requests of surveillance from other police officers. Moreover, the Court also took cognisance of Jethmalani's submission that the IPS officer was willing to extend 'full cooperation' to the police in its investigation. Shukla is currently on Central deputation in Hyderabad.