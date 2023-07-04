Maharashtra Government Marks Ajit Pawar's First Cabinet Meeting With Big Decisions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar has given a nod to multiple projects aimed at the development of the state. The newly-bolstered Shinde cabinet on Tuesday announced the state's Green Hydrogen Policy, making Maharashtra the first state in the country to proceed along a relatively stringent eco-friendly path.

Big Decisions By Eknath Shinde's Cabinet

Greater incentive for renewable energy projects was sanction by the state cabinet. The cabinet also gave a nod to the the Sayajirao Gaikwad - Sarathi Scholarship Scheme for Maratha, Kunbi students enabling higher education abroad. The Scholarship will be awarded to 75 students every year. Approval was also given to stream diversion schemes at Chimanpada in Dindori taluk and Kalmuste in Trimbak taluk.

(Ajit Pawar poses for a photo with Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde at the head of the Cabinet table | Image: ANI)

In a major breakthrough, employees of the M. Shivraj Fine Art Litho Works at Nagpur will be inducted into government service. The cabinet also agreed to bestow post-retirement benefits on retired Chief Justices, Judges or their spouses. A decision regarding the consented gavkar lands of Amboli, Gele and Choukul in Sindhudurg district was also taken by the Shinde cabinet.

An International Agricultural Facility Center will be introduced at Nagpur Agricultural College and an extension of lease period of fish seed production and fish seed conservation centers has been extended to 25 years.

The meeting marked the first time Ajit Pawar participated in deciding government affairs alongside Chief Minister Shinde and his co-Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This is his fifth stint as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, a post he has now held multiple times in dispensations on both sides of the political spectrum and everything in between.

What remains now is portfolio allottment to the 9 NCP MLAs who joined the Maharashtra cabinet as part of Ajit Pawar's splitting of the NCP. A meeting in this regard was held on Monday at the Sagar Bungalow of Devendra Fadnavis.