Having faced the brunt of Marathis, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari apologised for his 'Marathi-Gujarati' statement on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Koshiyari in a long post accepted that while addressing a social gathering on July 29, in a bid to appreciate the contributions of other communities, he 'most likely committed a mistake'.

"In the past 3 years, I have received the love of the people of Maharashtra. I have tried my best to increase the respect of Maharashtra and the Marathi language. But in the said address, in spontaneity, if I have committed a mistake then taking it as an insult to a state as great as Maharastra, cannot even be imagined. Following the conventions of the great saints of Maharashtra, forgive this state worker and present testimony of your greatness," Governor Koshiyari said in the post.

What had Governor Koshiyari said?

While inaugurating a chowk named after late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari at Mumbai's Andheri, Governor Koshiyari had said, "I tell this to the people of Maharashtra, that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Mumbai, Thane regions, then no money will be left. Mumbai will no longer be called the financial capital."

The remark stoked a massive controversy with the government in the state voicing its strong objection. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that 'no one should belittle the contribution of Marathi people in building the state'.

"I don't agree with the Governor's statement. Marathi people have contributed to the process of development of Maharashtra. Many other people are involved in this development journey but the importance of Marathi people cannot diminish," said Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Shortly after that, following the remark being panned by political parties, the Governor clarified his remarks, tweeting a long thread that translates to: "Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra. It is also the financial capital of the country. I am proud that I got the opportunity to serve the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Marathi people as a Governor. Because of this, I tried to learn the Marathi language in a very short time."