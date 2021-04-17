Maharashtra Govt Accuses Modi Govt Of Blocking Remdesivir Supply To State; Centre Refutes

Amid a nationwide scramble for Remdesivir, Maharashtra govt on Saturday accused the Centre of allegedly blocking sale of the drug to the state from exporters. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik alleged that 16 Remdesivir exporters had allegedly been instructed by the Modi govt to not supply the drug to Maharashtra. Accusing Centre of stepmotherly treatment towards Maharashtra, he shared an order of Gujarat govt ordering one Vadodara-based manufacturer to supply only in Gujarat. Both neighbouring states have been severely hit by a shortage of oxygen, beds, ventilators, Remdesivir and vaccine doses.

There are 16 export oriented units in our country that have 20 Lakh vials of #Remdesivir, since exports are now banned by the government, these units are seeking permission to sell this medicine in our country but central government is denying the same. (1/3) — Nawab Malik Ù†ÙˆØ§Ø¨ Ù…Ù„Ú© à¤¨à¤µà¤¾à¤¬ à¤®à¤²à¤¿à¤• (@nawabmalikncp) April 17, 2021

Retorting to MVA govt's allegations, Union Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandviya tweeted that Malik's allegations were half-truths. Stating that the Centre is doubling the production of Remdesivir, he said that an adequate supply of the drug to Maharashtra is a priority. As per the government’s record, Mandviya said that there are two manufacturing units in Maharashtra and no such consignment is stuck. He also urged Malik to share the list of these 16 companies with Centre whom Maharashtra has contacted. Incidentally, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has dialled PM Narendra Modi seeking an additional supply of oxygen, but was unable to talk with him as the PM is currently campaigning in Bengal.

I request you to share the list of these 16 companies, availability of stock and WHO-GMP with them. Our Govt is committed to do everything to help our people(4/4) — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) April 17, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the MVA govt asked BDR pharmaceuticals to stop the sale of Remdesivir Injection outside the state, to counter shortage. The govt has it to either sell them to the govt or in the state of Maharashtra, submitting details of production and distribution to the govt. The Centre has asked Remdesivir manufacturers to ramp up production to nearly 78 lakh vials/month.

Centre has banned the export of Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves. Furthermore, all manufacturers have been instructed to display on their websites the status of the total production and supplied. Centre has also told drug inspectors to verify stocks and check their malpractices and also take other effective actions to curb hoarding and black marketing.

Amidst the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, several parts of the country have reported a shortage of the Remdesivir drug. This has been reported to due to a decrease in the production cycle after the country had managed to bring down the active cases of Coronavirus during the span of October to January until the second wave hit. As a result of the shortage, cases of black-marketing and hoarding of the drug have come to the fore. The DCGI had approved the emergency use of Remdesivir on June 1, 2020, which was followed by the government's guidelines released for the drug to be used. Centre also said doctors should ensure "rational and judicious" use of Remdesivir, underlining it is to be given only to serious COVID-19 patients in hospitals and is not to be used in home settings.